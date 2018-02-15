Call for Papers Issued for SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo

EXTON, PA.—Paper proposals are now being accepted for the Fall Technical Forum at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018. Put on by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, the International Society of Broadband Experts, NCTA—The Internet & Television Association and CableLabs, the Forum is looking for proposals in 10 categories that will be presented during the Expo.

The categories that this year’s Fall Technical Forum will highlight are Wireline Access Network; Wireless Access Network; Internet of Things; digitizing the customer experience; cloud & virtualization; operational transformation; business services; video services; virtual reality and augmented reality; and security.

Proposals will be judged by the Expo 2018 Program Committee, which is chaired by Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Cox Communications. The proposals are due by March 30.

Selected papers, in addition to being part of the Forum, will be published in the “Fall Technical Forum Proceedings” archival body of technical literature. Also, presenters for the Innovation Theater will be determined from the Call for Papers.

SCTE-ISEB Cable-Tec Expo 2018 will take place from Oct. 22-25 in Atlanta. For more information on the call for papers, visit www.scte.org/callforpapers.