Bannister Lake’s Savoie to Present at 2019 NAB Show’s BEITC

LAS VEGAS—Alain Savoie, Bannister Lake’s technical director, will represent the company at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference during the 2019 NAB Show in a presentation of the white paper that he co-authored with Vernon Freedlander, Bannister Lake’s head of strategic partnerships, and Georg Hentsch, the company’s president.

Alain Savoie

The white paper is titled “New Methodologies in Real-Time Data Aggregation and Management for Broadcast Presentation and Distribution.”

Savoie’s presentation will focus on unique data-driven engineering and development methodologies and how broadcasters can take advantage of the data aggregation and management tools and techniques supported by these methodologies for more efficient and automated production workflows. He will also speak on how broadcasters can utilize real-time data to create and distribute new revenue-generating products and services.

BEITC takes place throughout the NAB Show. Savoie’s presentation will be on April 10 at 4 p.m. in room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.