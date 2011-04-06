Avid — Ron Greenberg, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing



Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

Ron Greenberg

Avid provides broadcasters with an Integrated Media Enterprise framework that enables them to make the most of their media by improving use of existing assets, and enhancing collaborative agility through enhanced workflows. The framework enables multiple vendors to integrate applications through standard interfaces, providing the flexibility and responsiveness that customers need to address changing business requirements, increase revenues, and compete more effectively. In addition, Avid creates open, scalable solutions and services for audio and video production, asset management, and automation to meet the mission-critical requirements of national, local, cable, satellite, and media companies around the world, delivering second-to-none solutions that build audiences across any channel. These encompass Media Composer and NewsCutter video editing, Pro Tools audio editing, Interplay Production and Media Asset Management, iNEWS newsroom and news control, FastBreak transmission automation, Deko on-air graphics, Max Air and System 5 digital audio console, and ISIS® real-time media storage systems.



Q. What’s new that you will feature at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

Avid will have exciting news that will illustrate how our vision for the Integrated Media Enterprise is successfully being put to work by our customers, making media more broadly accessible while helping our customers raise efficiency and lower operational costs. Additionally, we will unveil solutions targeted to specific types of broadcast and media producers. Of course we will also feature recently released products such as Media Composer 5.5, Pro Tools 9, Interplay Production 2.3, iNEWS 3.3 and others.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

We’ve gained tremendous insight from years of close relationships with our customers and understanding what they need to be successful. We apply this insight to everything we develop. Customers look to Avid for innovative and open solutions, fast and efficient workflows, and above all excellent reliability and support. Our new product and solution offerings will deliver on all these expectations.



Q. How has your company been affected by the current economic situation and what are you doing to get through it?

We’ve continued our R&D and strategic investments throughout this period. For instance, during the past 15 months we’ve acquired Blue Order and Euphonix, both important and successful additions for our customers and to our business. As a result, we are seeing growth opportunities as our customers’ businesses recover.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

We’re based in Burlington, Mass. We have 1,960 employees in 20 countries.



