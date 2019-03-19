Automation, AI Lead Prime Focus Technologies 2019 NAB Show Offerings

LAS VEGAS—Prime Focus Technologies is pulling the curtain back on what it will be showcasing at this year’s NAB Show. Set for prime display at the PFT booth is the latest developments of the CLEAR Media ERP Suite, which includes automation-led technologies and managed services, and Vision Cloud, a collection of AI-led micro services.

The new elements of the Media ERP suite includes Centralization, automated content operations for the global enterprise; Content Acquisition Portal, a system designed for managing content acquisition and the associated process, including evaluation, editorial, enrichment and archival; Promo Operations Automation, business process orchestration for promo creation, with auto assist versioning and delivery; DAX Production Cloud, which provides automated production and post-production workflows; and Mastering Automation for automated domestic and international syndication.

Then the Vision Cloud is a native media recognition AI engine that synthesizes and focuses on the most diverse and relevant annotations to deliver actionable search results. Its AI-led micro services deliver automation and data to accelerate the adoption of AI within M&E businesses.

Learn more about these services at PFT”s booth, SL9605, during the NAB Show.

