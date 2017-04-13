ATSC 3.0 Tech Getting Spotlight at NAB Show

WASHINGTON—With the ATSC 3.0 standard nearing completion, many companies will use the 2017 NAB Show as a platform to showcase the latest capabilities. While some companies will feature their offerings at their own booths, there will also be two dedicated ATSC 3.0 areas on the show floor, the ATSC 3.0 Pavilion in the Futures Park and the Next Gen TV Hub: Powered by ATSC 3.0 in the Grand Lobby.

Here is a list of companies that will be present in the ATSC 3.0 Pavilion:

· BBC Research and Development will demonstrate the HLG HDR format developed in conjunction with NHK Japan.

· Dolby will demo AC-4 encoding and decoding using the Dolby DP591 encoder and DP580 reference decoder.

· DTV Innovations is set to introduce an ATSC 3.0-compliant system based on PSIP Pro and PSIP Central EPG software.

· DekTec plans to bring its range of test modulators and demodulators for ATSC 3.0.

· Enensys and UniSoft will team on a display of a complete ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Delivery chain.

· Ericsson, in collaboration with Sony and Triveni Digital, will show an end-to-end ATSC 3.0 platform for targeted advertising based on its MediaFirst Video Processing portfolio.

· Eurofins Digital Testing to showcase its range of automation test tools for end-to-end conformance testing of devices and technology, including ATSC 3.0.

· Harmonic’s Electra X encoder will be present, handling mixes of 1080p60 channels with HDR and UHD channels with HDR.

· The National Engineering Research Center for DTV is featuring an interactive system consisting of an ATSC 3.0 broadcast down-link and DRC uplink developed.

· Triveni Digital will have a number of products on hand that support ATSC 3.0.

Other companies that are expected to feature ATSC 3.0 related products and technology at their own booths include:

· BitRouter will feature the architecture and plans for its ATSC 3.0 hybrid TV software package, ATSC3pak, which offers an integrated approach for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 receivers.

· DigiCAP is bringing multiple ATSC 3.0 demonstration systems from South Korea.

· DS Broadcast’s ATSC 3.0 Encoder, ATSC 3.0 Decoder and ATSC 3.0 Scheduler are expected to be featured at its booth.

· ETRI plans to display its end-to-end demo for UHD/HDR simulcasting.

· Fraunhofer IIS will showcase the MPEG-H TV Audio system, which was selected for ATSC 3.0 broadcast in Korea.

· GatesAir will have its latest Maxiva UHF and VHF transmitters, including the ULXTE liquid-cooled series and the VAXTE air-cooled series.

· Hitachi-Comark is marking the NAB Show with the debut of its ATSC 3.0-ready EXACT-V2 DTV exciter.

· News-Press and Gazette Company has its on-air broadcast television video content that runs on the ATSC 3.0 OTT box.

· OpenZNet will get to display the capabilities of ATSC 3.0 interactive application environment on the Pilot Gateway.

· ProTelevision Technologies is planning to show a setup of its exciter transmitting ATSC 3.0 supporting LDM both on MFN and SFN.

· TeamCast’s Vortex II exciter is expected to be on hand, featuring dual ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 modulation.

· The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group will feature implementations of technologies in support of the A/342 ATSC 3.0 standard for next generation audio.

· Verance Aspect will demonstrate how the Aspect Analytics platform provides viewership data with demographic and psychographic profiles.

The 2017 NAB Show will take place from April 24-27 in Las Vegas.