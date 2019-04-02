ATSC 3.0 Gets Multiple Platforms at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The development and deployment of Next Gen TV technology, powered by ATSC 3.0, is one of the key points of focus in the industry, and the NAB Show, one of the industry’s largest events, is making sure that it has the topic covered. NAB says there will be more than 100 sessions and more than 50 exhibitors that will feature the technology, showcasing how it plans to deliver better pictures and lifelike multichannel audio in IP-transmitted broadcasts.

A couple of presentations will highlight what ATSC 3.0 has to offer, including an ATSC, CTA and NAB sponsored “Ride the Road to ATSC 3.0” exhibit and Single Frequency Network demonstrations.

“Ride the Road” is a series of free presentations in the North Hall (booth N2512) that covers all facets of the ATSC 3.0 standard. There will be updates of the Dallas, Phoenix, Santa Barbara, Calif., East Lansing, Mich., Cleveland and Korea deployments. Specific session topics include consumer research, consumer device plans, conformance testing, audio enhancements, station build-out advice, watermarking, advanced emergency information, channel security, advanced advertising and interactivity. But the marquee display, per NAB, will be a new LED videowall optimized for broadcast applications, provided by LG Business Solutions.

Additional sponsors taking part in “Ride the Road” include Pearl TV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, LG Electronics, Dolby, Sony, Samsung and AWARN Alliance.

Also in the North Hall, as well as the Central Lobby, will be the demonstration of Single Frequency Network capabilities of the Next Gen TV standard. This area will demonstrate how reception can be improved in difficult locations and in moving vehicles by deploying multiple broadcast towers transmitting the broadcast signal on the same channel. Using four low power transmitters in the Las Vegas Convention Center, special SFN viewing kiosks will be located in the LVCC lobby, in the North Hall at the NAB Pilot area and at the “Ride the Road” exhibit.

Other papers and sessions on Next Gen TV will be presented throughout the show. A free Guide to 3.0 at the Show will be available for attendees to pick-up in the Central Lobby throughout the show.

The 2019 NAB Show runs from April 6-11 in Las Vegas.

