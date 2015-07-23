Aspera Plans SaaS and Live Streaming Demos at IBC 2015

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. – When Aspera arrives in Amsterdam for the 2015 IBC Show, it will be bringing its portfolio of high-speed file transfer software and automation systems for the broadcast and media industries. Among these will be Aspera’s new SaaS platform, Aspera Files.

Aspera Files

Built on Aspera’s FASP transport technology, Aspera Files allows organizations to establish a branded web-based presence for the exchange and delivery of any size file-based media or data between end users across separate organizations, combining multiple storage platforms. Content can be stored and accessed in multiple cloud or on-premise storage systems, and can be shared via a drag-and-drop feature. Distance-neutral exchange of any size data over the Internet is also allowed.

In addition, Aspera will show a number of other products powered by the next generation of FASP. This includes the FASPStream, which expands FASP transport technology for live and near-live data streaming; the latest version of Aspera Orchestra, with new features to improve performance within high concurrency environments; and Aspera Direct-to-Cloud Storage, which is able to transfer large media formats from source directly to object storage destination with native I/O for all major cloud storage providers.

IBC 2015 will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. Aspera will be located at booth 7.B27.