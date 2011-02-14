AJA Video Systems – Nick Rashby, President

Nick Rashby

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?



AJA develops digital video interface, conversion, acquisition and desktop solutions for the professional broadcast and post-production markets. Our products include the KONA family of capture cards, the Ki Pro family of portable tapeless recording devices, professional video IO products, the FS1 universal frame synchronizer and converter, the KUMO family of routers and a host of stand-alone mini-converters.



Q. What’s new that you will you show at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?



We will have a lot of exciting new things in store for NAB this year. Our booth will showcase tapeless digital workflows from acquisition through to post and final project delivery featuring AJA solutions at every step of the production process. We will also be displaying 3D Stereo production and monitoring facilitated by our KONA capture card lineup and Hi5-3D mini-converter. For professional broadcasters we will be demoing our FS1 Universal HD/SD frame synchronizer and lineup of mini-converter and rackframe conversion products. On the acquisition side, we will have our newly shipping Ki Pro Mini on display married up to multiple cameras. We will also be rolling out some really groundbreaking new products that we’ll be preparing to announce right at the beginning of the conference!



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



At AJA we always strive to look for specific needs in the market, specifically amongst our customers and figure out how we can solve workflow bottlenecks, simplify the myriad connections on a production that are required to get one piece of equipment to talk to another—or encode a file from one format to another retaining the highest possible quality. Our products—and in particular the newest products we’ll be showcasing at NAB, address production challenges with a feature set and at a price point that is unmatched with what’s currently out there. We engineer, manufacture, and support all of our products with one goal in mind; they perform with the reliability and performance that has become a hallmark of all of AJA’s gear.



Q. How has your company been affected by the current economic situation and what are you doing to get through it?



AJA has grown year over year, and 2010 was no exception. With the release of the Ki Pro, and the proliferation of both 3D Stereo workflows and digital acquisition we have seen the demand for our products increase exponentially.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



AJA is a growing company based in Grass Valley, CA in a 70,000 square foot corporate campus that was custom built to AJA’s specifications in 2009. AJA was founded in 1993 and has over 150 employees.



