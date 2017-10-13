AES Convention Offers Maximum Audio Immersion

NEW YORK—AES New York 2017 lives up to its Maximum Audio theme with over 200 sessions across the four-day technical program, presented by over 700 of professional audio’s leading luminaries. Included in the four days of intense audio research presentations, workshop and tutorials are themed presentation stages on the floor of the world’s largest dedicated pro audio gear exhibition. Six offsite technical tours take the convention to the New York streets, with an extremely exclusive, fully-booked tour of One World Trade Center’s new broadcast operations as a special evening event. The convention’s technical program has been crafted over months by experts representing the full gamut of pro audio specialties within dedicated content tracks—Archiving & Restoration, Audio for Cinema, Broadcast and Streaming, Game Audio and VR, Networked Audio, Product Development, Recording & Production, Sound Reinforcement, Spatial Audio and a host of Student and Career Development sessions. All Access registration is an attendee’s portal to all the convention has to offer.

The convention will also see the return of the popular series of exhibition floor Expo events, open to all attendees, including those registered with an Exhibits-Plus pass. Along with the return of the popular Project Studio Expo and Live Sound Expo events, AES New York 2017 brings the debut of the Broadcast Audio Expo, Broadway Sound Expo, a new software@aes pavilion and a series of Mix with the Masters Mixing Workshops.



software@aes Pavilion: As software continues to play an ever-increasing role in audio recording, production and delivery, the AES has worked in partnership with IMSTA (International Music Software Trade Association) to create a new showcase featuring leading software manufacturers and developers of DAW’s, plug-ins, virtual instruments and apps.



Mix with the Masters Mixing Workshops: The AES and Mix with the Masters have teamed together to bring a program of workshops from some of the world’s best engineers and producers for this first-ever AES exhibit floor collaboration. The workshops are held in association with Barefoot Sound, Solid State Logic and Apogee Electronics.





Project Studio Expo: The PSE provides a stage for icons of the industry to offer practical advice and to share knowledge and experience to personal studio owners. The PSE is being hosted in partnership with Sound On Sound magazine and sponsors Focusrite, Genelec and Neumann/Sennheiser.





Broadcast Audio Expo: The BAE sessions cover vital broadcast audio issues in networking, radio and TV studios, outside broadcasts and major events. The Broadcast Audio Expo is being held in partnership with sponsors Yamaha, Neumann/Sennheiser, Clear-Com and Calrec.





Broadway Sound Expo and Live Sound Expo: The BSE and the new LSE sessions will offer an in-depth look at these fast-growing segments of live production audio. The Live Sound Expo is being hosted in partnership with sponsors Yamaha, Neumann/Sennheiser, Cadac, Clear-Com and LAcoustics.