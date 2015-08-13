AES Announces 140th International Convention to Take Place in Paris Next June

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society announces its return to Paris for the upcoming AES 140th International Convention, taking place June 4–7, 2016. The AES140 Call for Papers and other deadlines are to be announced in the coming months as the AES prepares for its next European Convention.



The 140th AES Convention will bring together leading audio engineers, producers, educators and more from around the world to present the latest in audio research, developments and technologies. Additionally, the convention’s four days of Tech Program events and three days of Manufacturer Exhibits and Project Studio Expo presentations are set to provide a diverse range of opportunities for attendees to learn from, and network with, the top names in the industry.



In further convention news, it has been announced that the AES142 Convention will take place in Berlin, Germany, Spring 2017.

For further information on the 140th AES Convention in Paris, visit http://www.aes.org/events/140/.