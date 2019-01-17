5 Things You Need to Do Now Before the 2019 NAB Show

Are you exhibiting at the NAB Show? Believe it or not, April is just around the corner. Along with registering to attend the show and making your hotel and airline reservations, we’re doing our best to help you prepare. Here are some other items to put on your To Do List.

1. Get Covered by the Official NAB Show Daily News

Exhibitors should submit news now for editorial consideration in the official NAB Show Daily News. The Daily is published by Future US under contract with NAB. For more details and to submit your news, product information and photos, click here. Interested in advertising in the Daily? Click here.

2. Gain Recognition for Your New Products With a ‘Best of Show’ Award

Make sure the new products you unveil at the show stand out from the crowd. Future US magazine judges are looking for the year’s game-changing technologies that deserve Best of Show Awards. Your entry will tell us why you think we should be paying attention. Nominate your new product(s) here.

3. Be a Part of Our Preview Issues

Help attendees learn more about your products ahead of the show. TV Technology, Radio World and Radio World International publish preview issues dedicated to the NAB Show. As an exhibitor you can be a part of those issues by completing our online form here.

4. Let Us Do the Heavy Lifting

With so many events and companies at the show, let us help you fine-tune your plans. Be sure you are scheduled to receive the Sneak Peek weekly enewsletters from TV Technology and/or Radio World. They are filled with product and show news and begin in February. Subscribe here.

5. Engage With Us on Social Media

Don’t miss a thing ahead of, during and after the show. Like and follow TV Technology and Radio World on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for news, articles and Q&As to maximize your experience. Be sure to #NABShow in your own tweets and posts so your colleagues can stay up to date on show and product news, too.