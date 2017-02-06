4K 4Charity Registration Open for 2017 NAB Show

PORTLAND, ORE.—2017 NAB Show attendees better get ready to run, as the annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run organized by Elemental Technologies is now open for registration and sponsorships. The run has taken place each year at the NAB Show since 2014 and has raised nearly $400,000 for non-profit organizations, according to Elemental.

This year, the event will donate all its proceedings to raise awareness and funding for Mercy Codes, which works with vulnerable women and adolescents in crises, providing safe places, education opportunities, job skills training and community engagement projects. Contributions will also be made to Women Who Code, a global non-profit dedicated to inspiring women to pursue and excel in technology careers and become leader and role models in the tech industry.

Registration for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run is now open at www.4K4Charity.com.

Current sponsors for the event include Aspera, Dolby, Verimatrix, Accedo, Irdeto, ChyronHego, NAB and media partners NewBay Media and Rapid TV News. The deadline for sponsorship commitment is Friday, March 3. Inquires may be directed to Kate Incerto at incertok@elemental.com.

The run will take place on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 a.m. in Sunset Park. Transportation will be offered to and from major NAB Show hotels.