2019 NAB Show Hits Play on ‘eSports Experience’

LAS VEGAS—It’ll be game on when the show floor opens this year for the 2019 NAB Show, as a new interactive area focusing on esports will be available for attendees to check out. The “eSports Experience” will feature exhibits, a theater and educational programming to demonstrate the latest trends in online gaming and new content delivery technologies.

Covering the whole landscape of the live gaming industry, eSports Experience sessions will touch on topics like branding, media rights, in-game camera systems, streaming, monetization, consumer engagement and game development. There will also be a live gaming component where professional gamers will show their stuff; attendees can also play a game themselves.

Gaming radio show CheckPoint XP will conduct live interviews with NAB Show speakers and industry leaders at the eSports Experience’s built-in recording studio.

In addition, there will be a mainstage presentation title “The eSports Evolution: What’s Next in Gaming” on April 10 talking about the trends and tech impacting players and content creators. Panelists include professional gamer and founder of ReadyUp Jonathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel; Chris Roumayeh, Detroit Renegades co-owner; Ari Segal, CEO, Immortals LA Valiant and MIBR; and compLexity Gaming Chief Media Officer Cam Kelly.

An industry meetup event will take place April 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the eSports Experience area in the North Hall.

