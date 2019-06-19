2019 Video Show Accepting Speaker, Presentation Pitches
ALEXANDRIA, Va.—The call for speakers, panelists and presentations that can educate and inspire the visual storytellers that will attend the 2019 Video Show has been issued. The Video Show is a two-day conference in Washington, D.C., featuring over 200 sessions, tutorials, demos, screenings, user group meetings and networking opportunities.
For potential speakers, the Video Show wants to hear from industry professionals who can share their experiences and expertise covering a wide range of topics related to visual storytelling. Topics include:
- Independent filmmaking
- Live event and streaming production
- Non-fiction, nature and wildlife documentary production
- News and sports production
- Mobile newsgathering
- Web and mobile content
- Corporate communications and internal video
- Social media and social video
- Wedding and event video
- Virtual, augmented and mixed reality
- 360 video
- Cinematography and imaging
- Editing, graphics and postproduction
- Storage and media management
- Video distribution and delivery
Proposals must be submitted for the Video Show by July 26.
The 2019 Video Show will take place from Dec. 4-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
