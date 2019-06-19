2019 Video Show Accepting Speaker, Presentation Pitches

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—The call for speakers, panelists and presentations that can educate and inspire the visual storytellers that will attend the 2019 Video Show has been issued. The Video Show is a two-day conference in Washington, D.C., featuring over 200 sessions, tutorials, demos, screenings, user group meetings and networking opportunities.

For potential speakers, the Video Show wants to hear from industry professionals who can share their experiences and expertise covering a wide range of topics related to visual storytelling. Topics include:

Independent filmmaking

Live event and streaming production

Non-fiction, nature and wildlife documentary production

News and sports production

Mobile newsgathering

Web and mobile content

Corporate communications and internal video

Social media and social video

Wedding and event video

Virtual, augmented and mixed reality

360 video

Cinematography and imaging

Editing, graphics and postproduction

Storage and media management

Video distribution and delivery

Proposals must be submitted for the Video Show by July 26.

The 2019 Video Show will take place from Dec. 4-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.