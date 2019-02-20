2019 NAB Show to Offer Curated Tours of Exhibit Floor

WASHINGTON—With more than 1,700 exhibitors spread out across the entire Las Vegas Convention Center, the NAB Show aims to help attendees find exactly what they are looking for through its revamped exhibit floor tour programs. Offered Monday through Wednesday of the convention, individuals or groups can participate in planned or custom VIP tours.

Designed from input from other attendees, NAB’s curated tours cover a trio of topics: Future Technology and Innovative New Products; Film and Episodic TV Production Workflow; and Live Production and News Production Workflow. Attendees can also craft a customized tour with NAB that will be led by a personal guide.

A tour of the M.E.T. 360 Studio is also available. The studio handles “NAB Show Live,” the convention’s official live stream broadcast. The tour provides access to the studio’s master control room and views of the program’s production and workflow.

The tours were developed in partnership with CIM Tours. For additional information on exhibit floor tours, click here.

The 2019 NAB Show takes place April 6-11 in Las Vegas. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.