2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint: Kevin Savina, Director of Product Strategy, Dalet

TV TECHNOLOGY:What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2019 NAB Show?

KEVIN SAVINA: The rise of OTT and direct-to-consumer is pushing a strong need for business transformation in the industry. We expect this will be high on the agenda for most media organizations at the NAB Show, driving adoption trends toward new platforms and technologies that facilitate an efficient and effective chain for multi-platform content production, publishing and delivery.

We foresee an accrued need for media asset management, process automation and workflow orchestration. AI (artificial intelligence) is one of the trendy aspects of it, but the wider topic really is optimizing operational productivity and increase in quality.

The second trend would be the “coming of age” of cloud technology. This has now become a more mature technology, better understood by technology providers and customers alike, around which we can now have informed and productive discussions on how these cloud technologies can actually benefit businesses.

TVT:What will be your most important product news?

SAVINA: Last year, we launched Dalet Galaxy five. Twelve months later, a number of key enhancements have been added to the platform and some will be released at the show.

We are releasing a groundbreaking technology framework for remote editing leveraging the Dalet Galaxy five media services and the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. This is aimed at serving a smooth and collaborative editing experience for mobile journalists as well as teams of video editors spread across several facilities. Reporters can compose packages from the field, mixing on their timeline locally recorded material and centrally stored content, even in complex network conditions.

Second, this will be the first display of our new live show automation application called Dalet OnePlay in the United States. An extension of Dalet Galaxy five, Dalet OnePlay not only automates the control of all devices in the studio, it also automates multi-platform publishing events in sync with the live show—fully leveraging the native connectivity to the MAM, NRCS and workflow orchestration capabilities of the platform. This allows users to build new forms of audience experiences across several devices and opens up new revenue opportunities, all the while optimizing the costs of the entire operations.

Finally, we are also announcing the general availability of Dalet Media Cortex, a new SaaS service aimed at augmenting media workflows through AI. Dalet Media Cortex connects to the Dalet Galaxy five platform and helps increase productivity and optimize workflows by bringing an AI toolset (smart content annotation, automated captioning and content recommendation) right at the fingertips of the editorial staff.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

SAVINA: Dalet Galaxy five is unique in the sense that it is the most versatile and powerful media and workflow management platform available today. Serving many industry segments and content-specific workflows—from news to sports, from program preparation and promo management to radio operations and content owners—it is a mature and extensive platform that leverages the latest technologies to bring more agility and business efficiency to our customers.

TVT:What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

SAVINA: Meeting with so many customers and partners, all in one place. It’s a great opportunity to get a deep update on the pace and trends of the industry, meet for fruitful discussions and discover some of the latest innovations.