2018 NAB Show: PFT Launching Content Production Management Solution

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) will launch its CLEAR Digital Lab, which acts as the “media universe” for secure content operations, from acquisition through distribution and archive. CLEAR Digital Lab revolutionizes the way content makers manage their content by connecting the various contributors engaged in the content creation process.

By leveraging the scalability and global accessibility of the Microsoft Azure cloud hosting platform, CLEAR Digital Lab gives production houses and studios greater creative control, faster decision-making capabilities, more efficient workflows, supply chain freedom and lower production costs.

CLEAR Digital Lab connects the production ecosystem, making it easier and more secure for people to collaborate across the supply chain. It brings together the stakeholders and supply chain vendors for such tasks as editorial, visual effects, sound, localization, mastering and distribution.

Built around CLEAR Media ERP’s DAX Production Cloud software and Cloud MAM software modules, CLEAR Digital Lab handles files of different resolutions and content types—including scripted, unscripted, short form and digital content—as well as tracking jobs and managing media logistics across production supply chains.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Prime Focus Technologies will be in booth SL9605. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.