2018 NAB Show: Hitachi-Comark Puts Spotlight on VHF Band 1 Solid-State Transmitter

LAS VEGAS—Hitachi-Comark has a new VHF Band 1 (54-88MHz) version of its PARALLAX solid-state, liquid-cooled DTV transmitter to promote at the 2018 NAB Show. It supports RF power levels from 4.0 up to 41kW and shares the same architecture, including cabinet, distributed control system and user interface, as their UHF and VHF Band 3 models.

Hitachi-Comark will also show its E-Compact transmitters, which are optimized for the U.S. spectrum repack and upgradeable to ATSC 3.0. The series now incorporates the latest air-cooled broadband, asymmetric Doherty amplifiers, which feature 888E LDMOS devices and utilize 950W high-efficiency PA blocks. The transmitters are available for 10kW or greater TPO.

Also at the booth will be the EXACT-V2 DTV exciter, which is fully optimized for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 RF-performance, with 7 GigE ports. The exciter’s “DualCast” technology allows migration from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 with a simple license upgrade.

For ATSC 3.0, the exciter supports MFN/SFN, multiple PLPs and TDM or LDM. The QoS-1000RT RF Layer Monitoring Receiver is also available for ATSC 3.0 via a simple upgrade. The receiver, which is a cost-effective, real-time tool for ATSC DTV RF signals, is available in either a 1RU chassis or portable tabletop versions, and features a web-based GUI, coupled with high-precision, near-real-time metrics.

Comark Digital Solutions (CDS), powered by Titan Live ATSC software based encoding, can replace aging ATSC1.0 encoder systems, including channel-sharing requirements, while supporting ATSC 3.0 requirements. CDS supports any resolution from SD to 4K, MPEG2, H264 and HEVC codecs, and HDR, for ATSC 1.0, ATSC 3.0 and OTT output.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Hitachi-Comark will be in booth C4309. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

