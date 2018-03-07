2018 NAB Show: Cinegy Debuting Cloud-Based Playout and Automation

LAS VEGAS—Cinegy will debut the Channel-in-the-Cloud solution at the 2018 NAB Show, which bundles the Cinegy Air PRO playout and automation system with the Cinegy Multiviewer. Channel-in-the-Cloud provides automation, playout, branding, master control, analytics and alarms, all in one cloud instance, with pay-as-you-go hourly pricing. Available on Amazon Web Services and Azure Marketplace, it simplifies playout of single or multiple channels of SD, HD and/or 4K/UHD from the cloud.

Cinegy Air PRO delivers SD, HD and/or 4K HDR playout, locally in the studio, in the field, in the cloud or a combination, as well as SDI, IP or streaming. Cinegy Multiviewer monitors stream from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices and many other sources, locally and remotely, and includes detailed signal inspection and big data analytics.

Cinegy Air PRO and Cinegy Multiviewer are available in the cloud as a ready-to-launch power bundle. The recommended AWS offering, available at an affordable hourly rate, runs four HD channels or one UHD channel of playout with branding, H.264, or HEVC streaming output with remote monitoring.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Cinegy will be in booth SL12116. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

