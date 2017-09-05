2018 HPA Tech Retreat Issues Call for Presentations

LOS ANGELES—The 2018 HPA Tech Retreat is starting to fill out its schedule for the annual show, and in doing so has issued a call for presentation proposals to be included as part of the main program and for breakfast roundtables.

Topics for presentations may include anything related to moving images and associated sounds, including bit-rate reduction; higher frame rates; immersive sound; virtual reality; wide color gamut; and more. Presentation proposals require no formal submissions, but must come from the proposed presenter.

Presentations in the main program are typically 30 minutes, including setup and Q&A; longer or shorter presentations can sometimes be accommodated. Panels are typically longer and panel proposals are responsible to provide both the moderator and the panelists. Presentation proposals should be sent to Mark Schubin at TVMark@Earthlink.net or Media.Mark.Schubin@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 27. Decisions are expected by early December.

For the breakfast roundtables, there are no limitations to what moderators can choose to speak on, including marketing goals. Tables are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Topics and moderators can be changed up to the last minute. Attendees choose where they want to sit based on a list posted on the door. Breakfast roundtables take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. There is no deadline for submitting a breakfast roundtable proposal, but once the limit (32) is met, no more can be added for that day. Requests should list the desired day and the desired topic

The 2018 HPA Tech Retreat will take place from Feb. 19-23 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif. For more information, visit the HPA website.