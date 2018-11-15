GV Expo 2018: ChyronHego to Showcase Vidigo News; Updates to Graphics Products

WASHINGTON—At the 2018 Government Video Expo, Nov. 28-29, ChyronHego will showcase its newly launched Vidigo News product, an all-in-one newsroom production solution designed specifically for OTT content creation and publishing. Vidigo News packages ChyronHego's Vidigo Live Compositor, an intuitive software solution for live multicamera production, with LyricX graphics creation and playout solution, Live Assist playout automation system, and a custom GUI based on the Live Assist Panels user interface and control panel creation tool. Vidigo News combines a scalable switcher, an audio mixer, a powerful video effects engine, a LyricX graphics channel, clip players, and even robotic camera control in an easy-to-use solution that can be controlled by a single operator.

ChyronHego will also demonstrate CAMIO 4.5, the next release of the company's industry-leading graphic asset management solution, with key features designed to make producer-driven news workflows even more versatile, flexible, and cost-effective. CAMIO 4.5 enhancements include a powerful new render engine; the ability to publish content straight from the newsroom to social media; and the latest version of LUCI5, the HTML5 plugin for fulfillment interface.

Paint 7.4

ChyronHego will also showcase Paint 7.4, its telestration and analysis solution for sports broadcasting. Version 7.4 includes full 4K support including built-in recording in 4K, as well as new IP capabilities including support for HTTP H.264 live IP stream recording. Also joining Paint's existing integration with EVS slow-motion replay servers is an all-new integration with the LiveTouch replay system from Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. The new version of Paint also includes new automatic player-tracking capabilities that remove the need for key framing — making the telestration solution fastest to air — and tools for publishing content directly to social media.

PRIME Graphics 3.1

Also on display will be PRIME Graphics 3.1, the new version of ChyronHego's universal graphics platform. Driven by ChyronHego's powerful rendering engine, PRIME Graphics 3.1 addresses five mission-critical use cases within a single easy-to-use 4K- and IP-ready graphics design and playout platform: ChyronHego's renowned character generator, a powerful clip player, a video wall solution, a graphics-driven touch-screen platform, and a branding solution. PRIME Graphics 3.1 includes support for the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and now includes HDR-enabled 16-bit color, which allows the platform to deliver 10-bit HDR output in the customer's choice of HLG or S-Log3 formats. Other new capabilities include support for ChyronHego's new INTELLICOMMADER Keyboard for Lyric, a new fast recall feature, a true HDR canvas, and a new "base scene" workflow concept.

ChyronHego will be in Booth 609.

The Government Video Expo takes place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28-29. Click here to register.