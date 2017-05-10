2017 NAB Show Shanghai Co-Locating With Shanghai International Film & TV Fest

WASHINGTON—The 2017 NAB Show Shanghai will be sharing the Shanghai National International Expo Center this year, as the NAB has announced the conference will co-locate with the annual Shanghai International Film & TV Festival (SIFF). The 2017 NAB Show Shanghai will take place from June 13-15, which will overlap with the TV portion of the SIFF.

NAB Show Shanghai is also referred to as Global Innovation Exchange and consists of three core conferences and four featured conferences, with an emphasis on broadcast, film, new media, VR/AR and cable/telecommunications/OTT industries.

Scheduled speakers and sessions are expected to focus on IP-based entertainment systems, application of 5G technology, motion picture technologies, NextGen TV and issues specific to the Chinese media market. Two hundred exhibitors are expected, including Canon, Christie, Extron, NewTek, Panasonic and Sony.

For more information, visit www.nabshowshanghai.com.