2017 DC Drone Film Fest Submissions Due Oct. 2

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—The deadline for submitting an entry for the 2017 DC Drone Film Festival is approaching, as all submissions will be due by Oct. 2.

We are calling on drone videographers to share their work with the pilots, producers, equipment manufacturers, drone enthusiasts and other broadcast and AV professionals who will attend the 2017 National Drone Show and GV Expo, which will take place Nov. 29-30.

Submissions are accepted in any or all of the six categories: Narrative, Nature, Sports, Architecture, Corporate/Industrial/Business, and Shorts.

Submissions must not exceed five minutes—one minute for the Shorts category—and must consist of at least 50 percent drone footage. The entries are judged on originality, technical expertise and cinematography/visuals.

Each winner in the six categories will receive a $250 cash prize and have their video screened throughout the 2017 National Drone Show and across NewBay Media’s broadcast and video network of sites.

To submit your film, please visit DC Drone Film Festival, produced by the National Drone Show and NewBay Media.