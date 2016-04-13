2016 Product Preview: Lenses

The 2016 NAB exhibition floor will see 4K lens introductions for both three 2/3-inch sensors and for single-sensor full frame cameras.

Canon CJ20ex7

LENSES

Canon will unveil its CJ20ex7.8B portable 4K broadcast lens for use with broadcast cameras featuring 2/3-inch sensors, with a 20x zoom range. For single-sensor 4K cameras, Canon will also introduce the ultra-telephoto CINE-SERVO 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9 Ultra-Telephoto Zoom lens, touting the world’s longest focal length (75-1500mm with built-in 1.5x extender) and highest (20x) magnification zoom lens.

Cooke Optics will premier its Cooke Anamorphic/i 35-140mm Zoom, which provides a 4X zoom ratio to allow shooting from very wide-angle to telephoto. It features true, front anamorphic with 2x squeeze, and the same Oval bokeh utilized on other Cooke Anamorphic/i Primes. The new zoom maintains an oval bokeh throughout zoom and focus.

Cook Optics Anamorphic/I35-140mm Zoom Lens

Fujifilm Optical Devices will showcase its entire range of Fujinon 4K Ultra HD Series, Cabrio PL cine/ENG-Style lenses, Premier PL 4K+ cine lenses, as well as the popular XA55x9.5BESM 2/3-inch zoom and XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field production lens. As the exhibit floor opens, expect news about developments in the PL 4K and 4K Ultra HD Series lenses.

Schneider Optics will debut its FF-Primes in Sony E Mount. FF-Primes are available in 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm, with 18mm and 135mm expected by year-end. They are designed for 4K and beyond, and cover full-frame sensor (36mm x 24mm). Interchangeable mounts are already on the market for fitting FF Primes to Canon EF, Nikon F and PL.

Veydra will show off its 1.2x PL to PL Expander, which makes it possible to use zoom lenses designed for Academy format 27.2mm image circle (pre-Super 35) cameras and give them new life by expanding the image circle of the older vintage zoom lenses to 34mm diagonal. This allows coverage of RED’s Epic Dragon as well as other PL mounted digital cameras that have a sensor larger than the Academy aperture and up to a 34mm image circle.

Fujinon’s UA22x8 portable zoom lens

FILTERS

Schneider Optics will debut its 1-Stop Circular Polarizer, reduces exposure by just one ƒ/stop, allowing for use in low-light conditions, while providing polarizer efficiency that is magnitudes better than any low-light polarizer currently available. Also new will be Schneider’s True-Streak Confetti Filter, which creates mini-streaks that appear as a sparkle or fireworks effect as the filter is rotated.