2016 NAB Show to Host Nearly 700 International Exhibitors

WASHINGTON—It’ll be a global affair when the ball gets rolling on the 2016 NAB Show, as the National Association of Broadcasters has announced that it will host 697 exhibitors from outside the U.S. More than 60 international delegations will also be present at the conference, including first-time delegations from Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe.

The Show will once again feature 10 international country pavilions that will be present on the show floor. This year’s participants include Argentina, Bavaria, Belgium, Brazil, Korea, the U.K., Beijing, Israel and New Zealand.

The International Trade Center is set to take place in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the show. The ITC is designed to offer onsite services for international guests and NAB Show exhibitors to discuss business opportunities. Federal and state officials will be at the ITC to discuss programs and grants available to U.S. suppliers looking at international business opportunities.

A number of international support organizations, like the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering, the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturing, and the Chinese Content Broadcasting Network, will host co-located events over the course of the conference. The NAB will also provide information on the 2016 NAB Show Shanghai, which will take place from Dec. 7-9.

The 2016 NAB Show will be held in Las Vegas from April 16-21.