NAB Show New York Exhibitor Viewpoint—EVS

Shortly before NAB Show New York, TV Technology spoke withJames Stellpflug, Vice President, Product Marketing for EVS.

TV TECHNOLOGY: What technology trends do you anticipate will be “front and center” at NAB Show New York?

JAMES STELLPFLUG: Beyond HD formats such as UHD/4K, 1080p and HDR will figure prominently as will IP production and infrastructure evolutions using COTS. I also expect to see and hear a lot around VR/AR and next-generation experiences.

TVT:What will be your company’s most important product news?

JS:We're looking forward to showcasing our new XT4K and XS4K series of servers, enabling UHD/4K, HD operations with 12G-SDI as well as IP I/O, which are very significant to live production workflows and offer important new functionality. Connected workflows enabling distant browsing and file exchanges between teams and site are also important, as is our DYVI production switcher built on IT-based technology.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

JS: DYVI is a generation of switcher built using IP that scales with distributed deployment beyond the limits of normal video switchers. Its design offers new creative freedom, as well as simple and secure operations.

XT4K and XS4K servers provide simple connectivity for facilities using 12G-SDI with the flexibility to implement IP infrastructure and switchable usage from HD to full-HD, through UHD/4K execution.

TVT: Did you attend last year’s show? Do you have a favorite restaurant or point of interest you can share with other attendees?

JS: Rosa Mexicana is a great spot in New York for dinner. I highly recommend it!