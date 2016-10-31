NAB Show New York Exhibitor Viewpoint—Comrex

Shortly before NAB Show New York, TV Technology spoke withChris Crump, Senior Director of Sales & Marketingfor Comrex.

TV TECHNOLOGY: What technology trends do you anticipate will be “front and center” at NAB Show New York?

CHRIS CRUMP: OTT and OTA technologies have dominated almost every aspect of the consumer delivered broadcast business these days. Comrex is all about creating products for contribution so we don’t directly play in that space. But it’s certainly interesting to watch how efficient these technologies have become.

TVT: What will be your company’s most important product news?

CC:Our CrossLock VPN Technology was originally developed for our LiveShot IP video codecs and has recently been introduced to our ACCESS and BRIC-Link line of IP audio codecs. CrossLock provides an advanced layer of reliability for IP audio and video transport in Comrex codecs.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

CC: There are other products out there that offer “redundancy” modes in their codecs, but CrossLock VPN goes significantly further by offering redundancy, bonding and a whole suite of dynamic error correction/error concealment tools that make Comrex products truly broadcast reliable.

TVT: Did you attend last year’s show? Do you have a favorite restaurant or point of interest you can share with other attendees?

CC: We really enjoy this show and have participated for several years. There’s always something cool to find in New York. I’m not a smoker (or a fan of smoking), but I discovered this cool little spot called SoHo Cigar Bar (formerly Circa Tabac) that is worth checking out—if you can handle the smoke.