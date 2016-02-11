Soundtronics Uses Clear-Com for Primetime

LOS ANGELES—Since 1991, Soundtronics Wireless has been the go-to wireless communications source for TV shows and live productions through our Los Angeles headquarters and Las Vegas satellite office. Soundtronics’ clients include “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

All of these clients’ have one other thing in common: They are using Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak II wireless intercom systems.

MULTIPLE BANDWIDTHS

FreeSpeak II offers two bandwidth choices—1.9 GHz and 2.4 GHz—and provides four channels of audio to each programmable wireless beltpack. Expanding FreeSpeak II’s coverage is easy: You just add antenna transceiver nodes to the system. This increases FreeSpeak II’s coverage area without needing additional base stations.

Steve Schuman with Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system We installed our first FreeSpeak II intercom system about a year ago for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The show uses a main studio, and a stage in the back parking lot where it shoots music acts; it also sometimes shoots concerts on Hollywood Boulevard.

Nevertheless, providing reliable wireless intercom coverage for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has been no problem for the FreeSpeak II. We have installed 23 antenna nodes to provide coverage that serves 25 wireless beltpacks; all operating in 1.9 GHz band.

Communicating using 1.9 GHz is a major plus for anyone working in L.A., New York, or any major U.S. media production center. The UHF spectrum (470–598 MHz) is overcrowded; being able to support up to 25 wireless intercom beltpacks over 1.9 GHz rather than UHF saves space for wireless microphones and ear monitors.

The FreeSpeak II’s ability to also operate over the 2.4 GHz band allows us to use both bands together. This means we can support and interconnect up to 50 wireless beltpacks at once.

CUSTOM CONFIGURATION

After our success with Kimmel, we installed FreeSpeak II systems for shows like ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” We’ve got 14 antenna nodes installed in its studio, entrance area, and outdoor spaces. “DWTS” uses up to 25 beltpacks for its broadcasts.

FreeSpeak II’s four channels and programmable wireless beltpacks can be configured to support dedicated channels between key personnel, in addition to connections between the entire crew. If there’s a need to make a sudden change during the broadcast, the lead producer for “DWTS” can talk directly to the lead stage manager for immediate action.

We have had such success with the Free- Speak II that we recently installed it at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Today, her show uses the Clear-Com Delta Matrix Frame, 25 FreeSpeak II beltpacks and 19 FreeSpeak II antenna nodes for complete coverage at its Warner Brothers studio in Burbank, Calif.

Overall, the Clear-Com FreeSpeak II has proven its worth to Soundtronics Wireless. This is why our clients keep choosing the FreeSpeak II, and why we keep installing it.

Steve Schuman has 35 years’ experience in RF. He can be reached atSteveS@soundtronics.com.

For more information, please visitwww.clearcom.comor call 800-462-4357.