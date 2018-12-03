NAB Opens Nominations For 2019 Technology Awards

WASHINGTON—NAB this week announced it is accepting nominations for its 2019 Technology Awards to be presented at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-11.

Five awards are presented annually to recognize significant achievements in broadcast technology. They include the Television Engineering Achievement Award, the Radio Engineering Achievement Award, the Digital Leadership Award; the Technology Innovation Award; and the Best Paper Award.

“NAB is proud to celebrate our industry’s technical and engineering achievements each year by presenting these awards to individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves with noteworthy performances,” said NAB’s EVP and CTO Sam Matheny.

The deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 18, 2019.

Nomination forms and award rules are available on the NAB website.