Innovation Takes Center Stage in Future's Product Innovation Awards

Manufacturers with new or recently introduced products for the TV, pro video and radio/audio markets are sending in their nominations right now in the sixth annual Production Innovation Awards from Future US.

With nominations due Nov. 30, we thought we'd take a moment to look back at a sampling of last year's entries. This is also a reminder to both readers and suppliers that the post-event Program Guide alone, which will be out in a few weeks, is a great snapshot of the industry's new offerings because it includes all of the nominees.

Here’s a sample of nominees in 2017:

ATEN VE8950 4K HDMI Over IP Extender

From ATEN Technology Inc. comes the ATEN VE8950 4K HDMI Over IP Extender. ATEN told us in their nomination that the system provides video matrix support through AP router/DHCP protocol with an unlimited transmission distance. With an intuitive, drag-and-drop web GUI that includes a source preview, the Over IP Extender is said to be easy to install and operate, even for those without an IT background. The VE8950 has an HDMI interface as well as independent stereo and audio channel transmission, supporting audio output selection by HDMI or separate stereo audio.

Canon XF405 Professional Camcorder

From Canon U.S.A. came the XF405 Professional Camcorder, which the company highlighted for its outstanding combination of 4K UHD image quality, features and functionality in a compact portable design suited for on-the-go ENG and documentary production. Featuring a 1.0-inch 4K UHD CMOS image sensor and dual DIGIC DV 6 Image Processors, the XF405 records in MP4 format to dual SD card slots. The camcorder is capable of recording 4K UHD video at 60p, as well as slow motion recording up to 120fps in full HD.

LiveU Solo Plug-and-Play Encoder

From LiveU — Built on LiveU’s award-winning IP-bonding technology, the Solo Plug-and-Play Encoder is an affordable, high-quality plug-and-play live streaming solution offering the best live online viewing experience. LiveU told us that Solo is easy to use, intuitive and platform-agnostic, compatible with YouTube Live, Facebook, Periscope, Wowza Streaming Cloud and other popular CDNs and OVPs.

Shure Axient Digital Wireless System

Shure Inc. — We heard last year about Shure’s Axient Digital Wireless System, which builds on the benefits of the company’s UHF-R, ULX-D and Axient wireless systems to create an advanced wireless platform suited for professional productions and situations. Particularly in in an environment of continued RF spectrum pressure, Shure said, Axient Digital provides high-performance RF, exceptional audio quality, command and control and hardware scalability.

Telos Axia IP-Tablet Virtual Radio Software for Windows tablets and PCs

The Telos Alliance — Telos highlighted the unique Axia IP-Tablet Virtual Radio Software for Windows tablets and PCs for making the virtual radio studio a reality. The IP-Tablet virtualizes control of Axia Fusion consoles and other Telos Alliance equipment on any Windows tablet or PC. It highlighted the ability to go beyond the Livewire+ AES67 ecosystem to control other gear, including HTML5-enabled equipment, allowing “unprecedented” control of multiple devices needed to create a broadcast on a tablet computer.

Wheatstone’s LXE ConsoleBuilder digital audio control surface

From Wheatstone Corp. — Wheatstone’s LXE ConsoleBuilder digital audio control surface was in the spotlight, acting as an intuitive interface between the studio operator and the company’s WheatNet-IP intelligent audio network. While its architecture is configured y to emulate a traditional live audio broadcast console, most controls on the LXE surface also are capable of being reprogrammed in the field, by the client, for “virtually unlimited” custom configurations to suit workflow requirements.

You can read all the nominees in last year’s program guide here.

To nominate in this year’s awards visit the program FAQ page.

Presented by leading media brands TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazine, these yearly awards recognize technology innovations and advances.