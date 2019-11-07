From content creation to distribution and everything in between, content creators of all sizes require media and entertainment workflows that put top notch media in the hands of consumers.

AWS solutions enable customers to build faster, smarter, and more agile workflows across the entire value chain—reducing constraints, increasing efficiency, and creating opportunities to delight viewers and drive new revenue— across all types of media, including audio, video, text, and images.

Download the eBook, Innovate Quickly, to discover how you can:

Eliminate traditional capacity and geographic constraints

Realize the benefits and efficiency of production workflows in VFX, editing, rendering, and asset storage

Scale storage up and down to better integrate analytics for viewer content personalization

Enhance broadcast, OTT and D2C and digital publishing distribution

Experience the value of AWS services – you can watch real-world video case studies from companies such as National Geographic, Untold Studios, Mikros Animation, Universal Music Group, and more

