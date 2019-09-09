IBC2019 Best of Show Awards deadline extended
The deadline to submit entries for this year’s Best of Show Awards at IBC2019 has been extended for a further 24 hours.
Entries can now be submitted up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
In addition to TVBEurope, Best of Show Awards will be given out by Future publications PSNEurope, and Radio World International.
This year’s TVBEurope category is home to all broadcast/media and entertainment technology products and solutions.
You can submit your entry via www.futurebestofshow.com
Coverage areas in this category include, but are not limited to:
- Acquisition products, technology, and accessories
- Adtech
- AI, automation and machine learning
- Archiving and storage
- CDNs
- Cloud
- Cyber security
- Data and analytics
- Displays and screens
- Drone and aerial filming kit
- Field/mobile reporting
- Graphics
- IP-based workflows
- IPTV
- KVM
- Live production
- Live streaming
- Media asset management
- Media transport
- Metadata
- Mobile networks (4G/5G/LTE Broadcast)
- OB/on-location units
- OTT
- Playout
- Post production & VFX
- Satellite
- Studio production
- Smart media technologies
- Test and measurement
- Transcoding
- UHD/HDR/HFR
- VoD services
- VR/AR/MR
Entries are open to any company that exhibits a new product at IBC2019. Products need not be shipping but must be shown publicly at IBC2019. The cost of each entry is £410 (US$507) per product.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox