IBC2019 Best of Show Awards deadline extended

The deadline to submit entries for this year’s Best of Show Awards at IBC2019 has been extended for a further 24 hours.

Entries can now be submitted up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

In addition to TVBEurope, Best of Show Awards will be given out by Future publications PSNEurope, and Radio World International.

This year’s TVBEurope category is home to all broadcast/media and entertainment technology products and solutions.

You can submit your entry via www.futurebestofshow.com

Coverage areas in this category include, but are not limited to:

  • Acquisition products, technology, and accessories
  • Adtech
  • AI, automation and machine learning
  • Archiving and storage
  • CDNs
  • Cloud
  • Cyber security
  • Data and analytics
  • Displays and screens
  • Drone and aerial filming kit
  • Field/mobile reporting
  • Graphics
  • IP-based workflows
  • IPTV
  • KVM
  • Live production
  • Live streaming
  • Media asset management
  • Media transport
  • Metadata
  • Mobile networks (4G/5G/LTE Broadcast)
  • OB/on-location units
  • OTT
  • Playout
  • Post production & VFX
  • Satellite
  • Studio production
  • Smart media technologies
  • Test and measurement
  • Transcoding
  • UHD/HDR/HFR
  • VoD services
  • VR/AR/MR

Entries are open to any company that exhibits a new product at IBC2019. Products need not be shipping but must be shown publicly at IBC2019. The cost of each entry is £410 (US$507) per product.