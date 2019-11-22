‘Guide to Lighting’ EBook Now Available
WASHINGTON—TV Technology’s latest eBook is now available for download, “Guide to Lighting.”
Providing the proper lighting and technical expertise in today’s media production operations continues to provide challenges, but new technologies are expanding options and saving time and money for producers. This eBook covers some of the “dos and don’ts” for LED lighting and techniques for getting the best effects on set.
