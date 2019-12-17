Catch up on all the latest news on the Next Gen TV standard in TVT’s eBook.

WASHINGTON—As we say goodbye to 2019, 2020 is poised to be a landmark year as ATSC 3.0, aka Next Gen TV, will begin to roll out to broadcasters, with the goal of being in the top 40 markets by the year’s end.

Ahead of this big industry event, TV Technology has released its “Guide to ATSC 3.0” eBook, which looks at new test and measurement tools, the latest updates and at how the NAB-CTA Test Station helped advance the understanding of how ATSC 3.0 works in the real world.

Read about all of that and more in the “Guide to ATSC 3.0” eBook, now available for free download.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.