AccuWeather Captures Tornado With 360 Video

STATE COLLEGE, PA.—AccuWeather was on the scene over the weekend when a tornado touched down in Wray, Colo. Using a 360fly, the weather forecasting services provider, AccuWeather was able to capture a 360-degree video of the tornado’s path.

Posted on AccuWeather’s YouTube page, viewers change the view of the video by using the arrows in the upper-left corner, or by clicking and dragging the mouse. Check out the video below.