Court Extends Restraining Order Against President Trump’s White House News Ban

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday evening, the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., extended an earlier restraining order against the Trump administration’s efforts to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico reporters from the White House. The news outlets are suing the White House on the grounds that such a ban violates their constitutional rights.



In his decision, Judge Timothy Kelly — a Trump appointee — wrote that the court believed that the news organizations “were likely to succeed on their claims that their hard passes were revoked without due process required under the Fifth Amendment.” The court also held that the ban violates the plaintiffs’ First Amendment protections for freedom of speech and of the press.



In late September, Free Press joined nearly 80 press-freedom groups and news organizations in filing an amicus brief in support of CNN, MS NOW and Politico.



Nora Benavidez, Free Press’ senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights, said, “the district court rightly affirmed longstanding precedent that protects press freedom in the people's house. Donald Trump cannot unilaterally revoke journalists’ press access because he doesn’t like their coverage or questions. Judge Kelly’s strong ruling affirms that presidential cherry-picking of newsroom access violates core First Amendment principles.



“A powerful district court ruling citing strong First Amendment precedent isn't the end, however. Donald Trump has used his bully pulpit to pressure his loyalist FCC to retaliate against news outlets and successfully pushed Congress to defund public media — all while his supporters have threatened judges who uphold the rule of law when cases don’t go Trump’s way. This case is critical to the continued ability for people to hold power to account. Trump’s relentless assaults on the press won’t cease — making it all the more crucial to protect journalists’ right to hold the administration accountable.”

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