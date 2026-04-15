Clear-Com Introduces Arcadia and Eclipse HX Updates

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com announced significant updates to its Arcadia Central Station as well as enhancements to the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix System now running the latest EHX v15 software. The improvements deliver expanded scale, flexibility, and network resilience across its intercom ecosystem, the company reported.

EHX v15 represents the newest software improvements for Eclipse HX, delivering expanded configuration capabilities, increased system capacity, and enhanced network resilience. They also enable the introduction of ARC (Access, Resource, Configuration).

ARC introduces a fundamentally new architectural model that redefines how intercom systems are designed, deployed, and experienced, shifting the industry toward a more flexible, software-defined future. Rather than binding users, devices, and resources to fixed physical infrastructure, ARC decouples hardware from system behavior, transforming intercom into a more flexible, software-defined platform. This shift helps systems to dynamically adapt to users, workflows, and environments in real time.

This architectural shift enables more efficient use of system resources and removes traditional hardware constraints. That means ARC can significantly reduce system complexity and cost, while simultaneously expanding capability and in many use cases, customers can achieve substantially greater functionality with fewer resources compared to conventional intercom approaches.

Built on three foundational layers (Access, Resource, and Configuration) ARC offers these key features:

Access introduces secure, identity-based system entry, allowing users to log in and operate seamlessly across devices and locations.

Resource allows dynamic allocation of system capacity through floating or fixed assignments, improving efficiency, scalability, and resilience.

Configuration establishes role-based workflows, allowing users to move between panels, beltpacks, and virtual clients while maintaining consistent communication and system behavior.

Together, these layers remove traditional hardware constraints for a more agile, resilient, and scalable intercom experience, aligned with the needs of modern, distributed production environments.

With expanded support for the FreeSpeak family and the latest high-density keypanels, users can now also build larger, more flexible systems with increased endpoint density. System capacity has grown to support up to 424 registered beltpacks with up to 255 online at a time, enabling more complex and demanding communications environments.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Updates to Arcadia Central Station are designed to further enhance its role as a flexible, all-in-one intercom core with expanded support for broadcast, live production, and other fast-paced communication environments.

New capabilities include:

IFB support, expanding program audio and monitoring workflows

Support for AES67-enabled panels, improving interoperability within IP-based systems

Arcadia continues to support a wide range of Clear-Com endpoints including FreeSpeak wireless systems, HelixNet wired beltpacks, V-Series keypanels, V-Series-Iris-X keypanels, and analog (2-wire) partyline within a single, scalable platform.

“These updates mark a step change in how intercom systems are conceived and deployed,” said Bob Boster, president of Clear-Com. “With ARC, we’re introducing a new architectural approach that breaks traditional constraints between users, devices, and infrastructure. The result is a more flexible, efficient, and scalable system that allows customers to do more with less... unlocking new levels of performance that simply weren’t possible before.”

Clear-Com will showcase these latest enhancements at the 2026 NAB Show between April 18 and 22 at booth C5807.