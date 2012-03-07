WXEL enhances Florida facilities with NVerzion automation software

PBS-member station WXEL-TV42, in Boynton Beach, FL, has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NVerzion technology for automated master control operations for the station's main channel, 42.1.

NVerzion's suite of automation software including NControlMC, NGest, NTime, NPoint, and NView was installed along with a Utah Scientific HD master control switcher/router and a SeaChange HD video server. With the new NVerzion automation system in place, the station now uses direct file transfer of logs to the NControl transmission playlists with the latest BXF technology and traffic communications solution from Myers Information Systems.

Using the NVerzion technology, the station's operators now simply record programming into the Video Server with NGest, and arrange record times for network feeds in both HD and SD into the Video Server with NTime. WXEL operators use NPoint to trim clips once they are ingested. Finally, the deployed NView database viewer provides station operators with easy and direct access to detailed information associated with each clip.