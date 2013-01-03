Wildman takes over as FCC chief economist

Steven Wildman has been appointed to the position of FCC chief economist, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski announced Dec. 27, 2012.

Wildman, an expert on communications and media issues who holds the James H. Quello Chair of Telecommunications Studies and is serving as the acting chair of the Department of Telecommunication, Information Studies and Media at Michigan State University, assumes the new role this month.

According to Genachowski, Wildman “has a stellar record as an economist and has conducted important research on broadband adoption and spectrum management, among other topics.”

Wildman will take over as chief economist from Marius Schwartz, who is returning to his prior role as a Professor of Economics at Georgetown University.