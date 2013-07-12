VidOvation rolls out VEN-2200, VEN-5200

VidOvation has announced the general availability of its standalone VEN-2200 and openGear card format VEN-5200 MPEG-4 advanced video encoding systems.

Both encoder products provide single- or dual-channel H.264 encoding of SD and HD SDI, supporting resolutions from 320 x 180 to 1080p at up to 10 channels per rack unit. Optional support for HDMI, composite and component video is available.

The encoders have dual inputs for two separate or simulcast channels, plus simultaneous dual DVB-ASI and dual GigE outputs. Each stream is independently adjustable for output resolution and data rate, and robutst network transport is achieved using SMPTE 2022 forward error corrections. In addition, standard video network protocols are supported, including UDP, RTP, RTMP, direct HTTP and HTTP live streaming for reliable transport over all IP networks, whether unicasting or multicasting.

Both products are designed to operate on open architecture networks, allowing compatiblity with cost-saving commercially available set-top boxes, routing hardware, and VidOvation or third-party middleware (control software).