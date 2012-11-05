Telestream Releases Wirecast 4.2 live streaming production software

Telestreamrecently released its Wirecast 4.2 live streaming production software. Following an announcement earlier this month, this release brings new features to current users, while extending Wirecast’s reach to a growing number of online videographers and gamers.

The software offers direct source input for Skype and Google Hangouts and adds capture support for Matrox VS4, AJA, and more Blackmagic devices, plus new features for video gamers.

A new virtual camera output feature allows Wirecast for Windows to be picked up by any device or software that takes a camera source, such as Skype and Google Hangouts. Wirecast 4.2 now supports more video capture devices, including integration with the Matrox VS4 multichannel video capture card, Blackmagic Thunderbolt-based Intensity Extreme and UltraStudio 3D devices, and the AJA Io XT device and Kona LHi capture card.

New Wirecast features now available for video gamers include custom canvas sizes and support for the AVerMedia Game Broadcaster HD card, enabling game capture up to 1080p. Quality and performance gain a boost with an update to Flash libraries. In addition, support for OS X Mountain Lion is now available.