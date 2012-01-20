Satellite Update – Jan. 20, 2012



From FCC Report SAT-00835:



• Intelsat requested authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 22 at 72.1 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 3625-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.6 GHz, and 12.25-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5850-6425 MHz and 14.0.-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). This satellite is a replacement for Intelsat 4, but with the extended C-band frequencies (3625-3700 MHz and 5850-5925 MHz). Telemetry tracking and telecommand (TT&C) uses C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue the TT&C operations with Intelsat 706 necessary to maintain it at 72.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies and to continue to provide fixed satellite service from the location using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• The FCC granted DirecTV Enterprises STA for 60 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift DirecTV 1R from 72.5 degrees west longitude (WL) to 109.8 degrees WL using specified 17 GHz and 12 GHz frequencies.



• SES Americom received STA for 60 days to conduct TT&C operations with AMC-2 necessary to continue its drift from 78.95 degrees WL to 4.98 degrees EL. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies and 12.198 MHz (space-to-Earth).



• SES Americom also received STA to continue TT&C operations on specified Ku-band frequencies with AMC-5 during its drift from 79.18 degrees WL to 80.9 degrees WL and to operate its Ku-band payload at 80.9 degrees using conventional Ku-band frequencies.



