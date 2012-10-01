RTV Slovenia transforms workflows and on-air look with Orad

RTV Slovenia has undergone a complete transformation thanks to Orad’s enterprise broadcast graphic solutions.

RTV Slovenia’s studios now rely on Orad’s PowerWall, TD Control, ProSet and Maestro enterprise systems for news, weather and sports news broadcasts.

The broadcaster upgraded from a small studio to a new advanced one, with a virtual studio, video walls and more. The studio is divided into two areas: one area is based on Orad’s PowerWall video wall and the other is based on Orad’s ProSet virtual studio.

ProSet gives RTV Slovenia the ability to broadcast weather and sports news shows with captivating cinematography elements. The flexibility of the system enables them to make changes, even at the last minute, to any of the scene elements. Orad’s Xync infrared tracking ensures free camera movement for three cameras and a crane.

RTV Slovenia’s main evening news show, main late-night news program and hourly news programs are broadcast from the conventional area of the studio. Enhanced with Orad’s, RTV Slovenia is able to broadcast synchronized high-quality graphics on its PowerWall mamanged via Orad’s TD Control.

Wide shots cover both the conventional and virtual areas on the studio, enabling both real and virtual elements to be shot from a single angle simultaneously.