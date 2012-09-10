Ross Video enhances OverDrive Automated Production Control System

Ross Video has enhanced its OverDrive Automated Production Control System with the release of version 12 software.

Version 12 software introduces SideBox and SideSlide, two new control surfaces designed to give operators unprecedented control of all production elements. SideBox allows mapping of any "button press" or automation system function to a 28-button shot box, while SideSlide provides tactile control of audio to provide best-in-class control among APC systems.

Also new for version 12 is OverDrive Ultimate Redundancy, which enables the use of fully redundant switchers to provide a system with no single points of failure. In addition to video server sync-roll, redundant servers and multiple clients, OverDrive offers a level of redundancy that fits any customer's needs, regardless of risk tolerance level or budget.