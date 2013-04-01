Puerto Rico’s WAPA Televisión upgrades to HD with ChyronHego BlueNet graphics

Puerto Rican broadcast television network and content producer WAPA-TV has installed the ChyronHego BlueNet graphics workflow to bring HD graphics into its master control, live news and programming environments.

Installed in WAPA-TV’s main production and master control facilities in Guaynabo, the ChyronHego system will support graphics creation and playout, graphics asset management, channel branding, live social media commentary and augmented reality.

WAPA-TV’s BlueNet workflow consists of ChyronHego’s HyperX³˙¹ on-air graphics systems, Lyric PRO graphics creation software, Channel Box² channel branding and promo systems, SHOUT social media software, and the CAMIO graphics asset management solution — all of which are seamlessly integrated to bring high-quality broadcast graphics to air quickly and easily.