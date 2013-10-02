ProSiebenSat.1 Production to Use OpenMedia Newsroom Computer System

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has decided to use OpenMedia INFINITY from ANNOVA for the production of magazine shows at their Munich facility.

The editorial department will use OpenMedia to manage the workflow from the initial idea to playout. Interfaces to Media Asset Management, graphic and archive will be established, and

The current system “ProNews” will be replaced and OpenMedia will be interfaced to MAM, graphics and the archive. Alongside the classic newsroom workflow, journalists will be able to access editorial and media-independent themes as well as planning future events.