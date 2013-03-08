Professional broadcast monitoring app available for iPhone

TVEyes has introduced the first professional broadcast television and radio monitoring and search application for Apple's iPhone.

The company, based in Fairfield, CT, said the new app features instant ad-hoc television and radio search for any keyword or phrase. It displays the results from its Media Monitoring Suite (MMS) watch list. This allows users to play video and audio clips within moments of a broadcast and from 30-plus days of history.

The application has transcripts included via closed caption or speech-to-text. Clips can be shared via e-mail, and the database is continuously updated in real time.

The app, which can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store, is free to subscribers of the MMS suite and provides access to the same U.S. and global media markets. Users of the app must have an active MMS subscription. The app is not designed for consumers.

U.S. television broadcast coverage is provided for all 210 DMAs, major cable operators and radio stations. International broadcast TV coverage is provided for the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and China, as well as major markets in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

“On days when important news is breaking on topics of interest to my agency, I need instant access to local and network coverage from around the United States and abroad to ensure it is accurate,” said Ross Feinstein, spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington and a MMS subscriber.

“Being able to capture video and closed captioning within seconds after a keyword is mentioned is an invaluable resource for us,” Feinstein continued. “Keeping my colleagues and leadership informed of real-time news is of the utmost importance, and the TVEyes app for iPhone enables us to respond to stories within minutes of a segment being broadcast on either television or radio.”

Corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military use TVEyes’ Media Monitoring Suite. The company said it plans to offer frequent updates to add to and enhance the function of the iPhone app.