Prism Sound launches dScope Series IIIE

Audio test and measurement specialist Prism Sound has introduced a new analog and digital audio analyzer, the dScope Series IIIE.

Based on its dScope Series III instrument, the new dScope Series IIIE audio analyzer represents Prism Sound's ongoing commitment to offering its customers the best possible value for money, whilst delivering unique innovations in audio analysis capabilities.

The dScope Series IIIE is ideally suited to a wide range of audio test applications, but is of particular relevance to automated production line testing where there is a requirement for a more targeted feature set.

The dScope Series IIIE retains the design philosophy of the range-topping dScope Series III but omits some of the more advanced capabilities that might be used in a heavy-duty design engineering role. The device is capable of measuring commonly used functions for analog, digital and soundcard-based audio measurements, including multichannel switching capabilities and modern analysis methods such as multitones and chirps, to ensure the fastest possible test times. These capabilities are coupled with a new software application for creating automated test sequences and reports.

The dScope Series III can be easily automated using its built in VBScript interpreter, and now also via a dedicated test sequencer which avoids the need for script writing, enabling the creation of custom test routines and pass/fail limit checking. Furthermore, test automation can also be accomplished with dScope's "ActiveX COM" interface, offering support for third-party automation executives e.g. National Instruments TestStand. This makes all solutions in the dScope Series III range ideally suited to production line testing applications.

The dScope Series IIIE audio test and measurement system comprises a Windows PC (XP, Vista and Windows 7 compatible) software application coupled with an external high-precision audio I/O processor for equipment-under-test (EUT) connection.