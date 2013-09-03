PCTV's file-based workflow relies on NVerzion automation

Park City Television (PCTV), a local broadcaster serving approximately 1.4 million viewers in northern Utah, has completely upgraded its NVerzion automation system. Relying on the flexibility, scalability and ease of use offered by NVerzion automation, PCTV has streamlined its file-based workflow, lowering capital and operational expenses.

PCTV offers a variety of unique programming, including live local broadcasts and features. In addition to being the official station of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, PCTV is the only station that produces and airs an official live daily Sundance Film Festival show. The new NVerzion automation system increases PCTV's operational efficiencies by handling multiple critical operations, including traffic, archiving and recording. Featuring a combination of advanced hardware and software elements, the comprehensive system includes the NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, the NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, a two-channel NControl system for router/cuts-only transmission playlists, the NBase SQL media database manager, an NView database viewer and EMC Ethernet machine control.

The NVerzion automation system has been seamlessly integrated with PCTV's existing third-party equipment, including a Harmonic video server and Ross Video router. By supporting interoperability with any manufacturer, the NVerzion platform ensures continuous and reliable operations while also enabling PCTV to capitalize on the ROI of their existing equipment. An NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system controls PCTV's active storage system, streamlining file management. This feature will prove to be especially critical when PCTV transitions to HD in the near future.