OMVC cuts ribbon on mobile DTV initiatives

Proponents of the ATSC’s Mobile DTV transmission system will be out in full force at NAB. The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) will host a press conference at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12 in Ballroom A, at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel (next to the convention center) to report on the progress of its members in getting a mobile video signal on the air. Roughly 100 U.S. stations are reportedly now involved in real-world trials.

Later that same day, at 3:45 p.m., the OMVC will join with the ATSC, the Consumer Electronics Association and the National Association of Broadcasters for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the “Mobile DTV Marketplace” in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Mobile DTV Marketplace will offer visitors the chance preview the consumer Mobile DTV devices (cell phones, laptop computers and in-car entertainment systems) that will soon reach store shelves. They’ll also hear short remarks from Gordon Smith of the NAB, Mark Richer of the ATSC, Jason Oxman of CEA, and Brandon Burgess from the OMVC.